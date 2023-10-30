JUST like everybody else, people with disabilities were excited to see Beatles legend Paul McCartney at his debut performance in Newcastle last week.
But unlike the rest of the crowd, they were faced with hurdles and stumbling blocks that left them feeling frustrated, appalled, invisible and ignored.
Graham Davidson and his wife Rosi Dawson, who suffers from neuropathy and relies on a walker, had made the almost one-hour trip into Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium only to discover there was no disabled drop-off or pick-up zone.
Without pre-paid mobility parking, the pair were told they would need to catch a bus to the stadium from the Entertainment Centre.
It might be no big deal for an able-bodied person, but for Rosi, getting on and off a bus can be a traumatic experience.
"Whoever worked out their transport management plan doesn't know anyone who's disabled," Mr Davidson said.
"Afterwards, seeing as they didn't have a drop-off zone, I arranged for Rosi to meet me at the 7/11 across the road not realising they'd closed off Turton Road after the event and Young Street for well over 100m, they were letting buses and cabs in but not people with disabled stickers.
"There was an elderly woman with a walking frame who was unable to walk that distance whose husband was traumatised trying to get to her and couldn't - they obviously hadn't thought it through, it was appalling."
The experience paled in comparison to the Elton John concert in January, where Mr Davidson was able to drop his wife off about 100m from the stadium.
In messages seen by the Newcastle Herald, a representative for McDonald Jones Stadium told Mr Davidson the mobility drop off point that was available at the Elton John concert had been used by people without disabilities - resulting in "major traffic issues and safety issues" for the people who needed it as they waited to get into vehicles.
A spokesman for McDonald Jones Stadium said the venue has made contact with patrons to learn from their experiences and make sure their next visit is remembered for the right reasons.
"We had a number of people with accessibility requirements attend Tuesday's concert, and the feedback received was overwhelmingly positive," he said.
"Following the venue's first concert in over 30 years in January, measures were put in place to improve accessibility for Tuesday, including 110 disability permit parking spaces being made available for purchase in the precinct. A free shuttle service was also provided to and from the stadium.
"The stadium is committed to improving the event experience and providing a safe and accessible venue for everyone."
Mr Davidson said having been to the Elton John concert, they expected the same pleasant experience and were sorely disappointed.
"They got it right with Elton John, so how can they get it so drastically wrong for a concert where the performer is an 81-year-old? Wouldn't you expect a lot of elderly people who might have trouble walking?" he said.
"The whole idea is to level out the playing field so disabled people have just as easy access, but they were making it more onerous for people with disabilities, it just defied logic in so many ways.
And, they weren't the only ones who struggled.
Lake Macquarie resident Kerrie Beer uses a wheelchair, with no suitable disabled drop off point she was forced to ask her carer to let her out of the car on Turton Road.
A regular at the stadium for Knights and Jets games, as well as Elton John, she said her experience at Paul McCartney's show was "a nightmare".
"I'll tell you how it feels, it feels like someone throws a blanket over your head and you're totally ignored, you're just blotted out," she said.
"Once you're in it's fantastic, and the staff in there are fantastic, but getting into this was next-level difficulty.
"I'm really big on trying to improve this not just for myself, there are people in worse situations than me, people that use walking sticks or a walker would have nightmares trying to navigate all that."
Ms Beer said even if she got dropped off in a street further away from the stadium, a lot of the footpaths aren't wheelchair friendly.
"If you're pushing a wheelchair, you can't push from Brown Road," she said.
"My carer was on the phone to me to pick me up, even getting the wheelchair off the property at McDonald Jones Stadium onto Turton Road I had to keep going to find somewhere accessible.
"When there's a 10 to 20cm drop, you can't get the wheels over because it will tip over."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp confirmed his office had received a number of complaints about disability parking and transport issues after the show.
"All complaints have been raised with the relevant ministers and departments," he said.
"It is great to see major events being held in Newcastle and I want that to continue well into the future.
"The feedback from attendees is welcome and helps to ensure the best experience possible for those attending future events."
The concert was held October 24 and nearly 30,000 people attended.
