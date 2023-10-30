THE UNIVERSITY of Newcastle has been recognised as a national leader in supporting its First Nations students and teachers, at a time many were "hurting".
The university is the first in Australia to be honoured with a Cygnet Award for Indigenous Cultural Competency.
It had to demonstrate to the Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE) organisation how action had been taken to remove barriers to gender equity, diversity and inclusion.
Vice chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said the award was especially important given the university's position as a frontrunner in Indigenous student enrolment.
"Our university is a national leader in educating First Nations students ... and we know they go on to achieve great things," he said.
He said the recognition came at a poignant time in Australia's history.
"We know a lot of our First Nations students and staff are hurting following the referendum outcome," he said.
"As an institution, we are committed to reconciliation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and we see the important role we play as educators and as an employer."
He said the University of Newcastle had a comprehensive range of programs to support First Nations students and staff, and provided cultural training to all staff.
The Cygnet Award came in the same year the university marks 40 years of the Wollotuka Institute.
The university is the first in Australia to have three Cygnet awards from SAGE.
The first two recognised Newcastle uni's commitment to addressing the under-representation of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics; and improving career development support.
