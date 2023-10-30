Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle awarded for Indigenous Cultural Competency

October 30 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The University of Newcastle has training and support programs for First Nations students and staff. Picture supplied by UoN
The University of Newcastle has training and support programs for First Nations students and staff. Picture supplied by UoN

THE UNIVERSITY of Newcastle has been recognised as a national leader in supporting its First Nations students and teachers, at a time many were "hurting".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.