POLICE conducting a welfare check at a Hunter property overnight have discovered a body.
About 8.30pm Monday emergency services were called to a property in Sydney Street, Muswellbrook, over concerns for a woman's welfare.
On arrival at the scene, officers from Hunter Valley police district found a body on the property.
The person has not been formally identified but is believed to be a woman aged in her 60s.
A crime scene has been established, and police remained on scene on Tuesday, October 31.
IN THE NEWS:
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and what happened leading up to the woman's death. No further details have been released at this time, but it is understood NSW Police will provide an update to the public on Tuesday.
As investigations continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
