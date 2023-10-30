Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police investigate body of woman found at property on Sydney Street Muswellbrook

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated October 31 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The body has not been formally identified but is believed to be a woman aged in her 60s.
The body has not been formally identified but is believed to be a woman aged in her 60s.

POLICE conducting a welfare check at a Hunter property overnight have discovered a body.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.