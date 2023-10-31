A NORTH Lambton home set on an elevated block that takes in ocean views is expected to break the suburb record when it hits the market this week.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property at 68 Dent Street listed with Luke Wilson at Harcourts Newcastle will go to auction on November 29.
"We're expecting it to sell for north of $2 million," Mr Wilson said.
"It's basically a brand new four-bedroom build with incredible ocean views, so you can see all the way to Stockton and Nobbys to Dixon Park and Bar Beach.
"It is an expansive 180-degree view."
The record price for a home in North Lambton is $1.546 million which was set in 2021 following the sale of a 1970s four-bedroom home on 1366 square metres at 10 Erina Place.
The median house value in North Lambton is $771,000, according to CoreLogic.
Mr Wilson said the original 1950s-era weatherboard home on Dent Street had undergone an extensive renovation, including the addition of a sleek new rear extension.
Now a brick and weatherboard home, the split-level design was adopted to take advantage of the property's elevated position overlooking Newcastle.
"The view is incredible," he said.
"This is one of the only streets in North Lambton that captures a clear ocean view."
The modern renovation includes an island bench kitchen with dark cabinetry and a 900mm induction cooktop and pyrolytic oven with steam function.
The kitchen is part of the open-plan rear extension that leads out to a covered alfresco area with an outdoor fireplace and a barbecue kitchen overlooking the plunge pool.
"It's an old house but it's basically everything has been re-done," he said.
"They kept the front wall but essentially worked backwards and created a brand new home from there.
"It has 3.4-metre high ceilings in the living area which has the open-plan kitchen with a butler's pantry and looks over the plunge pool and backyard and out to the ocean."
Inside the home has four bedrooms including the master suite which has a tinted window that takes in the view while also providing privacy.
The master bedroom has an ensuite with a double shower underneath a skylight to allow natural light to flow in.
Elements of the original home are retained including a brick fireplace in one of the bedrooms.
"Albeit it is a new home, they have kept original features from the property as well," he said.
"The original five step cornices were remade from the original home and added through the entire property as well to keep that heritage feature."
Other features include a double garage, ducted air conditioning, a gas fireplace, and app-controlled security cameras.
A preview viewing on the weekend drew 30 groups through the home, with multiple buyers expected to make offers.
"We have a handful of people seriously considering making an offer this week," he said.
"The feedback was that it has everything, it's spacious with multiple living areas and has a great entertaining space with the pool."
The property was last sold in 2017 for $615,000, according to CoreLogic.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.