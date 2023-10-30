METALCORE heavyweights The Amity Affliction will make their long-awaited return to Newcastle's Bar On The Hill on January 13.
The Gympie four-piece of Ahren Stringer (vocals), Joel Birch (vocals), Dan Brown (guitar) and Joe Longobardi (drums) are touring regionally for the first time in four years to celebrate their eighth album Not Without My Ghosts, released in May.
Fellow Australia metal bands Alpha Wolf, Terminal Sleep and Run are joining The Amity Affliction for the 16-date tour, which kicks off at Wests in Tamworth on January 4.
Over the past 15 years The Amity Affliction have arguably become Australia's most popular metalcore band. Four of their albums - Chasing Ghosts (2012), Let The Ocean Take Me (2014), This Could Be Heartbreak (2016) and Misery (2018), have debuted at No.1 on ARIA Charts.
Tickets for The Amity Affliction's Bar On The Hill show go on sale on Thursday from 9am.
