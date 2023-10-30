Newcastle Herald
The Amity Affliction announce first Newcastle show in four years at Bar On The Hill

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
October 31 2023 - 10:00am
The Amity Affliction will play 16 shows across regional Australia. Picture by Tom Barnes
METALCORE heavyweights The Amity Affliction will make their long-awaited return to Newcastle's Bar On The Hill on January 13.

