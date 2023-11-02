Ben Salter & Jethro Pickett - Grand Junction Hotel
Dialectic, with Skyepaint, Jingle - Hamilton Station Hotel
Talkhouse, with The Capital Romantics, House Of Refuge - Hamilton Station Hotel
Whitebridge High School Music Showcase - Lizotte's
Pulley (USA), with Wiseheimer, Hauntus - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sitting Down, with The Sooks - King Street Warehouse
Reece Mastin - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Anousha Victoire - Regal Cinema
Glenn Shorrock, with Patrick McMahon - Lizotte's
Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival ft. Melbourne Ska Orchestra, Sunsoli, The Golden Gaytimes, Big Wheels, Sean Fitzgerald - Maitland Gaol
Safia - King Street Bandroom
Samuel Winder, with Ella Day - The Ship Inn
Boom Crash Opera, with Bachelor Girl - Toronto Hotel
Raave Tapes, with Lupo.Theboy, Atlas Franklin Alexander, Evangeline - King Street Warehouse
Aja by Steely Dan as performed by The Kites - Lizotte's
Cass Eager - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Bitter & Twisted Boutique Beer Festival ft. Phil Jamieson, Felipe Baldomir, Ze Robotz, Maeve Grant - Maitland Gaol
Good Old Days of Rock n Roll ft. Little Pattie, Digger Revelle, Jade Hurley, Dinah Lee and Lucky Starr - Civic Theatre
Soyboy (album launch), with The Sweaty Bettys, Tyrants, Maicey - Hamilton Station Hotel band room
Elestial, with Tripsitter, Slow Cinema - Hamilton Station Hotel front bar
When I'm 64 Oops 65: A Special Birthday Celebration with Wayne Rogers - Lizotte's
