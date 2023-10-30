PARK-and-ride buses will return to John Hunter Hospital, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park has confirmed.
Mr Park made the announcement during a Hunter visit on Tuesday, and said reinstating the routes came after popular demand.
"The free park-and-ride shuttle service was an election commitment and I'm glad we've been able to reinstate this service," he said.
"It will provide a consistent and reliable timetable for staff and visitors to attend work or meetings and help elderly and sick patients reach their appointments without having to walk from distant parking spots."
The shuttle service that previously linked the hospital with McDonald Jones Stadium wrapped up in September 2015.
At the time, health authorities attributed the change to extra parking offering "the best use of our finite resources".
Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive Tracey McCosker said planning was underway to determine precisely how the reinstated service would operate.
"We know trips to the hospital can be a stressful and challenging time for our patients and their families, as well as staff who need to provide a valuable service to the communiy," she said.
"Reinstating this service will make it easier for all."
Mr Park's visit also highlighted the establishment of an Attention Deficity Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) clinic designed to offer greater access to treatment for children aged six to 12.
The clinic was built under a $7.7 million state government investment over four years to enhance ADHD support in regional areas.
The Wallsend clinic will operate as a pilot program for two years alongside another in Western NSW health district.
"ADHD affects around one in 20 children throughout NSW and we know early diagnosis and management ensures the best health and social outcomes," Mr Park said.
"What is great about this new service is it will take pressure off the general paediatric waitlist and ensure children receive specialised care which can be fed back to the patient's family doctor."
Hunter New England Health executive director for children, young people and families Dr Paul Craven said the clinic could also support regional and rural patients well beyond the Hunter.
It will involve a mutidisciplinary team including paediatricians, a psychologist, a clinic nurse consultant, a pharmacist, an Aboriginal health worker, shared care co-ordinator and administration staff.
"We work with the patient, their family and support networks, as well as a team of clinicians to provide individualised assessment and diagnosis before aiming to share care with the family GP and local specialist," Dr Craven said.
"It allows patients to stay closer to home for their follow-up care, which is particularly important for our regional and rural patients and will allow families to continue building strong relationships with their existing GPs.
"As the service grows, we'll also look to provide outreach clinics to areas where there is the greatest need and will continue to leverage our growing telehealth and virtual care offerings when appropriate."
Eligible patients referred to the district's existing general paediatric waitlist will be accepted and contacted by the clinic to book in an appointment. The clinic is not accepting direct referrals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.