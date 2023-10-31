NRL supremo Peter V'landys infamously claimed that "You don't gamble to win money, you don't do it to become rich; you do it to entertain yourself". Tell that to the many NRL fans who have become addicted to online gambling and lost big sums. Tell that to their desperate families. Many of the online gambling sites are not even Australian, so all their profits go overseas. Recently, V'landys has been Albo's guest at one of his state dinners with US President Biden. I don't think I am a wowser or a killjoy, but how can our PM promote what I consider an unholy alliance and social scourge in this way?