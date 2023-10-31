Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes November 1 2023

By Letters to the Editor
November 1 2023 - 4:30am
SINCE the online gambling ads on TV work seamlessly with play, most young fans must think that it is part of Australia's various national games. Online gambling has become the biggest source of revenue for most sporting codes, so they will fight to keep it.

