SINCE the online gambling ads on TV work seamlessly with play, most young fans must think that it is part of Australia's various national games. Online gambling has become the biggest source of revenue for most sporting codes, so they will fight to keep it.
NRL supremo Peter V'landys infamously claimed that "You don't gamble to win money, you don't do it to become rich; you do it to entertain yourself". Tell that to the many NRL fans who have become addicted to online gambling and lost big sums. Tell that to their desperate families. Many of the online gambling sites are not even Australian, so all their profits go overseas. Recently, V'landys has been Albo's guest at one of his state dinners with US President Biden. I don't think I am a wowser or a killjoy, but how can our PM promote what I consider an unholy alliance and social scourge in this way?
AM I the only one puzzled by the participation of Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup? South Africa was banned from international sport in protest against apartheid, but the treatment of women as second-class citizens who are barred from all sports does not rate a mention.
In addition, Afghanistan relies heavily on foreign aid to combat poverty and starvation, which begs the question: who is funding its team? Sport has the power to make a difference and I wonder if a ban has ever been considered.
THE port commitment deeds (PCDs) that Treasurer Daniel Mookhey now promises to release in Parliament apply to the cap on the number of containers that can be handled at the Port of Newcastle before the lessee is penalised ("Port secret to be revealed", Newcastle Herald 31/10).
The state penalises the lessee to offset its liability to NSW Ports for every container handled above the cap. However, this liability is not incurred if NSW Ports leased the Port of Newcastle, or any material part of the port. The state was negotiating to lease the container terminal site to Mayfield Development Corporation when the PCDs were entered into, but terminated this negotiation when the company refused to be penalised. Mayfield is alleging in the federal court that the penalty is illegal.
I believe Parliament intentionally had not included the Port of Newcastle in the Ports Assets (Authorised Transactions) Act 2012 when the PCDs started in 2013. In my opinion, the PCDs were concealed from the public and Parliament, and were later denied, so Parliament could not have intended to authorise the PCDs it knew nothing about; Parliament does not make, or amend, laws to authorise things that are concealed from it.
THE stand taken by National Party whip Mark Coulton on the plight of civilians trapped in Gaza due to the Israeli bombardments is in sharp contrast to the LNP leadership. Coulton has "crossed the floor" to declare "one of the reasons I am speaking up is I didn't want the support for Palestinians just to be dismissed as something from the left ... you've got to stand for something".
Coulton ventured even further off the LNP reservation by belling the cat on Israel's probable endgame in Gaza: land occupation. I imagine Gaza residents, aware of Israel's history of expansionism post conflicts, are loath to leave despite the constant bombings. Coulton again: "because they don't believe they'll ever get back ... if they leave to stop being killed by war, then it's a one-way ticket".
I FIND aspects of the Herald's editorial on the so-called hotties list puzzling ("'Hotties list' claims a red flag for APS", Opinion, 26/10).
It says that because an investigation could find no evidence that such a list existed doesn't mean it didn't happen. It also doesn't mean it did happen. It says that it is a reflection on how the APS recruits its staff. So what sort of recruitment process would detect an applicant who would have these sorts of views? It states that two thirds of the recruits were men. So what percentage of the applicants were men and women?
So a 50/50 gender quota should be implemented, regardless of ability and aptitude?
So how many of the men were involved in this alleged list? Two, four, six? It was probably a very small number, yet this is supposed to represent a culture in this department. As for a very courageous individual raising this matter, you can't tell me that if someone raises an issue similar to this in a government department in this day and age, it won't be looked into and acted on, if necessary.
WE are witnessing the ongoing slaughter of the innocents. Why aren't our leaders pushing for an urgent ceasefire? Are Palestinian lives less precious than Israeli lives?
MOST civilised countries are saying that Israel has the right to defend itself, provided every care is taken to avoid injuries to innocent civilians in Gaza, and I agree with that. However, over the past few months, Hamas has been sending a barrage of rockets into Israel almost every day and I don't believe that they are making any attempt to avoid injuring Israeli citizens. Neither have I heard a spokesperson from any country reminding Hamas that they have a duty of care.
THE Palestinian issue is a humanitarian issue. If you do not support it, you must check your humanity. This Palestinian problem has been going on for far too long, since 1947, thanks to the British Empire and the American Empire. They say silence gives consent, in Israel's favour I would say.
SO City of Newcastle says it has a surplus ("Council delivers promised surplus", Newcastle Herald 30/10). I wish the council would spend some of the surplus on the potholes around DeLauret Square, Waratah West, especially on one corner where there are so many they are impossible to dodge. Maybe we have not paid enough rates for them to be fixed?
WITH Supercars off to Bathurst in 2024, the good people of Newcastle East (west Fingal Bay) are now able to sit back, relax with a gin and tonic and enjoy listening to Marcel Marceau's greatest hits. Could the council please do something about those annoying seagulls though?
IT seems the tantrums from those on the wrong side of the Voice referendum vote go on unabated. 'No' voters are apparently racist, uncaring victims of lies and misinformation. Perhaps their accusers should have a look in the mirror and realise that most Aussies are perhaps more intelligent and less gullible than they assume.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.