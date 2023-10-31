Newcastle Herald
Kye Martin avoids jail over Newcastle West stabbing

By Sam Rigney
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
A YOUNG man who provided the knife for a stabbing during an ugly street brawl in Newcastle West has narrowly avoid jail and will instead spend the next 18 months in home detention.

