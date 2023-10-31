Free John Hunter Hospital shuttle bus could run into Newcastle CBD

A free shuttle bus to John Hunter Hospital could start running from inner-city Newcastle by the middle of next year.
Health Minister Ryan Park announced at a media conference at the hospital on Tuesday that the government would reinstate the shuttle, which ran as a park-and-ride service from Hunter Stadium before shutting down in 2015 when the hospital expanded its car park.
Mr Park, the Member for Keira, said he had asked state bureaucrats to examine whether the free buses should run as far as Newcastle's CBD.
"I know from my experience with the 'Gong shuttle back in Wollongong that we made a number of tweaks to what we first envisaged the route would be," he said.
"I think there's opportunities to have a look at those routes as best as possible."
He said the route changes in Wollongong increased the service's patronage.
"What I've learned from the Illawarra one is that you can't make it too long, but you have to have enough stops to take pressure off," he said.
"For ours, it was around taking pressure off our hospital, around taking pressure off our university and taking some pressure off our CBD.
"I want a similar overlay to be done here."
The previous shuttle was introduced to ease parking pressures around the hospital and was used by staff, patients and visitors.
Mr Park said "significant traffic pressure" around Wollongong Hospital was "not too dissimilar to Newcastle's at the John".
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery said anyone who had to drive to the hospital would welcome the shuttle's return.
"The first thing people talk to me about ... is they find it very difficult to get a park," she said.
"If that will alleviate some of the problems here, I'll be really grateful."
Hunter New England Local Health District chief executive Tracey McCosker said planning had started to determine how the reinstated service would operate.
"We know trips to the hospital can be a stressful and challenging time for our patients and their families as well as staff who need to provide a valuable service to the community," she said.
"Reinstating this service will make it easier for all."
