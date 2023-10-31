Trainer Mark Minervini looks to autumn with Raging Bull

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini expects to have Raging Bull back firing for an autumn campaign aimed at the Sydney Cup after pulling the pin on his Melbourne Cup shot.
Minervini planned to race Raging Bull, a Bull Point five-year-old, in the Lexus Archer Stakes at Flemington on Saturday in a last-ditch attempt to qualifying for next Tuesday's $8.4 million race.
However, Raging Bull, which was well down the order of entry, was not among the 32 third acceptors for the Cup on Monday.
Minervini said Raging Bull had not recovered well enough from a hit-out on the Newcastle PolyTrack course on Saturday.
"He's going to the paddock," Minervini said.
"He galloped Saturday morning and galloped well, but he's not 100 per cent, so he's going to have a little break and we'll get him ready for the autumn.
"He will be fine and he worked well, but I wasn't happy with the way he pulled up. We could have pushed on but I've decided we'll get him ready for the autumn.
"In the end, it all got too hard and I don't think he would have got in the Cup anyway, unless he would have won the Lexus."
Minervini bought Raging Bull for clients from trainer David Payne for $105,000 in an online sale in late September. He was seventh in the St Leger Stakes then second in a benchmark 88 handicap at Randwick for Minervini.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.