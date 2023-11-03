How we all can help improve men's mental health in Australia

The age-old stereotype of men never going to the doctor is starting to change. Research conducted by Movember found that men were taking their physical health more seriously. A staggering 85 per cent of men have sought help from a healthcare professional in the past 12 months.
Unfortunately, the same can't be said for men and mental health. The same study found that 20 per cent of Australian men would never seek help for their mental health.
We need to work to improve societal expectations and our systems to improve men's mental health. However, there are many ways that, as individuals, we can prioritise men's mental health at an individual and community level.
The first is to drop the armour and practice vulnerability. Traditionally, men are taught that they can express some emotions such as anger, but not others like sadness or fear. Men are human, which means they have emotions and, no matter how much you may try to avoid them, acknowledging and accepting your emotions is key to improving your mental health.
The second is to talk - but not just to anyone about anything. The key is finding people who will support you in conversations about challenges you're going through with family, work or mood. We can develop these relationships by showing that we are good listeners when we're on the other side of the conversation. Challenge yourself to talk about more than the footy or golf with your mates.
Like building a muscle, it takes repetition.
Tarnya Davis is a clinical and forensic psychologist and principal of NewPsych Psychologists. newpsych.com.au
