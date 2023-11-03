Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Opinion

How we all can help improve men's mental health in Australia

By Tarnya Davis
November 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How we all can help improve men's mental health in Australia
How we all can help improve men's mental health in Australia

The age-old stereotype of men never going to the doctor is starting to change. Research conducted by Movember found that men were taking their physical health more seriously. A staggering 85 per cent of men have sought help from a healthcare professional in the past 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.