Chrystal Hensing duo set to continue winning run at The Gardens

Wyee trainer Chrystal Hensing and her team's liking for midweek daytime racing at The Gardens looks set to continue on Wednesday.
Hensing brings kennel star Vencedor, the 400m track record-holder at The Gardens, and Ollie's Mum Sam to the meeting on winning streaks.
Vencedor has won his past five starts, all over the 400m at the track, and he will be expected to again prevail in the fifth, a 400m free for all.
"At the moment, because we've had the midweek races there, it just kind of suits me, just with the kids at school and everything," Hensing said.
"But he loves the track, so I just keep taking him there. Keep him where he likes it."
Ollie's Mum Sam has won her past two starts, and three of her last four, also all over The Gardens 400m. She has a tougher task from box five this week in the fourth, a 4th/5th grade event, but Hensing believed she could overcome the draw.
"She's going good too, so I can't complain," she said.
"She's relatively quick early, so I think if she comes out, she will be all right."
OIlie's Mum Sam has worked back to winning form since May after spending almost nine months out.
"She had a season and then we brought her back in, then she had a couple of niggling injuries, but nothing major," she said. "She hadn't really raced over the shorts but she seems to be going all right now, so I thought we would back her up."
