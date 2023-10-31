Newcastle Herald
Plans to name reserve after Wirrigan Aboriginal Elder Uncle Bill Smith

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
November 1 2023 - 9:00am
Lake Macquarie City Council wants to name a reserve at Watagan Park after Wirrigan Aboriginal Elder Uncle Bill Smith. Picture supplied
  • This story contains the image of an Aboriginal person who has passed.

LOCAL Wirrigan Aboriginal Elder Uncle Bill Smith could be commemorated in perpetuity at Cooranbong with plans to name a reserve after him in the Watagan Park development.

