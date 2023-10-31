FEEL It Still hit-makers Portugal. The Man are returning to Australia in March to headline the opening night of Byron Bay's Bluesfest.
The Alaskan indie-rockers could hardly be described as blues, but armed with a Grammy, a world-wide smash in 2017 album Woodstock and an eclectic back catalogue, they should provide one of the most intriguing sets of the Easter festival.
"This is a prolific band that creates amazing music," Bluesfest director Peter Noble said.
"Their record-breaking song Feel It Still has had almost 1.2 billion listens on Spotify and over 350 million views on YouTube.
"The rest of their catalogue is equally as good, and we're absolutely delighted to have them play Bluesfest for the first time."
Joining Portgual. The Main in the third announcement for the five-day festival are The Blind Boys of Alabama.
The gospel institution has performed at Bluesfest eight times, dating back to 1992.
Other new additions to the line-up include Australian surf-folk troubadour Ziggy Alberts, funk-fusion collective Snark Puppy, neo-soul jazz artist Meshell Ndegeocello, blues-rocker Fiona Boyes & The Fortune Tellers, The Turner Brown Band, Pierce Brothers, Velvet Trip, Roshani and Sweet Talk.
Bluesfest is held from March 28 to April 1.
Already-announced acts include Jack Johnson, Tom Jones, Teskey Brothers, Matt Corby, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos, The Cruel Sea, Taj Mahal, The Dead South, Tommy Emmanuel, Tim Finn and the Drive-By Truckers.
