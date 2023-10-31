Kevin McCloud is coming to Newcastle's Civic Theatre in February to share some Home Truths.
The BAFTA-winning broadcaster, TV host, writer, environmentalist, amateur balloonist and storyteller's Australian tour will contain hilarious anecdotes, insights, and even a no-holds-barred Q&A where the audience gets to ask the Grand Designs host their own questions.
"It's an evening that will entertain - and make you think. I enjoy taking complex ideas and making them accessible," McCloud said.
"Come one, come all. There'll be some very poor music and maybe a little construction mayhem. No hard hat necessary. Hope to see you there."
Australians have welcomed McCloud into their homes for well over two decades as the host of the popular BBC series Grand Designs. During that time he has shared his knowledge of architecture, design, sustainable building and living - and so much more - as he showcases some of the most extraordinary home renovations undertaken across the UK.
McCloud, the son of a rocket scientist, was raised in a house his parents built in Bedfordshire. He studied the history of art and architecture at Cambridge, where he designed shows for the Footlights theatre club and its stars, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie and Emma Thompson.
He also studied opera in Italy, designed the famous fruit and vegetable ceiling at the Harrods Food Hall, and is an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects.
Six things you might now know about Kevin McCloud:
1. He studied opera and won a place at Florence's Conservatory of Music.
2. After university, he retrained and worked as a theatre designer. He designed sets and costumes for the band Harvey and the Wallbangers and even a West End Show.
3. He speaks French and Italian and has lived in both countries. He describes himself as a "European first, Citizen of the World second, Honorary Yorkshireman third".
4. He was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2014 for services to sustainable design.
5. His favourite piece of architecture might be the rebuilt facade of the library at Ephesus in Turkey.
6. He converted his Land Rover to run on recycled vegetable oil.
