Kris Lees chasing more success in Victoria with Luncies

Kris Lees believes Luncies is going better than his form reads as he tries to launch another strong Victorian campaign on Wednesday in the $500,000 Bendigo Cup (2400m).
Luncies was second in the group 3 Queen's Cup at Flemington and group 2 Sandown Classic last spring after falling short of a Melbourne Cup start. The now seven-year-old has not been aimed at the Cup this year and will chase other targets.
He has gate 11, with Blake Shinn aboard, for Wednesday's group 3 race and was an $8 TAB chance. He is third up after a ninth in the Cameron Handicap (1500m) at home then an eighth in the group 2 Hill Stakes (1900m) at Rosehill.
"He's got a tricky gate but hopefully he can overcome that," Lees said. "He won a group race over the winter in Brisbane at that trip, but he's pretty versatile. He barely runs a bad race.
"His run the other day was all right in pretty good company over 1900 and the other race, the Cameron, was a bit beyond him. It was a better race this year.
"He's probably going a bit better than his form guide reads so he could easily run well there."
Lees said Luncies would likely chase more Victorian targets if he won. A shot at the $300,000 The Beauford (2300m) at Newcastle's The Hunter program on November 18 was also an option.
Meanwhile, Lees hopes to give Cleveland a hit-out under race jockey Michael Dee on Friday as a lead-in to Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.
Cleveland rocketed into Cup contention with victory in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup last Friday night. He gained only a half-kilogram penalty and will carry 52kg.
"He came through the run well and he will have a gallop later in the week, probably Friday, hopefully with Michael aboard at Flemington or Moonee Valley," said Lees, who has Kalapour chasing a Cup start in the Archer Stakes at Flemington on Saturday.
Lees was pleasantly surprised to see Razeta on Tuesday gain a start in the $10 million Golden Eagle at Rosehill on Saturday.
Twenty acceptances were received for the 20-horse capacity field for the feature race for four-year-olds.
"She's a roughie but the opportunity for the prizemoney on offer is too good to knock back, rather than run in a different grade," he said.
"She's back on track, I'd suggest, off her run the other day."
