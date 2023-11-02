Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Glendore Public School and HSPA win accolades at 2023 Junior Theatre Australia Festival

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 2 2023 - 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glendore Public School students won an award for Outstanding Dancing. Picture by Marina Neil
Glendore Public School students won an award for Outstanding Dancing. Picture by Marina Neil

STUDENTS at Glendore Public School and Hunter School of the Performing Arts have swept up some prestigious trophies at the 2023 Junior Festival Australia held in Newcastle on October 27 and 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.