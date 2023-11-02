STUDENTS at Glendore Public School and Hunter School of the Performing Arts have swept up some prestigious trophies at the 2023 Junior Festival Australia held in Newcastle on October 27 and 28.
HSPA clinched the award for the Most Outstanding Performance which showcased selections from the DreamWorks Madagascar, A Musical Adventure JR.
Glendore Public School's ensemble won their accolade for Outstanding Dancing with 50 students aged 8 to 12 presenting selections from Disney's Aladdin JR.
Judged by a panel of international visiting artists from Broadway and West End the Hunter groups were part of 24 finalist groups from all over the country and one from New Zealand.
"Each of the student participants had the unique opportunity to receive tips from some of the world's best producers, directors and writers who joined us from New York," Junior Theatre Festival co-producer Shane Bransdon said.
"As a major treat, the students got to meet celebrity performer Rob Mills, who is currently touring with the hit musical Juliet."
The Junior Theatre Festival allows students and teachers representing a diverse number of theatre programs, to come together to share their talents, cheer each other on, and be part of an international community of people who care for the arts.
The event is part of the global Junior Theatre Festivals circuit, conceived by iTheatrics in New York, which take place in the USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand.
