Australian Bloodstock's Lastotchka ticking every box for Cup run

Co-trainer Mick Price says Australian Bloodstock's Lastotchka could not be in better shape as she heads towards the Melbourne Cup (3200m) as part of a three-pronged attack from the Hunter syndication company.
The five-year-old French mare was one of several Cup contenders to have a hit-out at Flemington on Tuesday morning as part of preparations for next Tuesday's $8.4 million race.
Lastotchka joins defending champion Gold Trip and Ashrun, both from the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace stable, as Australian Bloodstock's qualifiers this year. Gold Trip was second favourite at $4.50, while Ashrun ($34) and Lastotchka ($21) were each-way odds.
Price was pleased with the solo trackwork and how the mare had thrived at the International Horse Centre at Werribee Racecourse since arriving in Australia.
"She sound, she's clean-winded, she's fit," Price told reporters.
"We'll have a look at all the data from this morning's trackwork later on, but it was a good gallop and she came back in the mounting yard perfectly fit.
"All our heartrate data says she goes to 212 beats per minute, and bang, drops back straight away, fit as. She works and eats, and we have imported the feed she was on in France, so we haven't tried to change too much, too quickly.
"The work is good, the feed is good, the mare is good. She's perfectly sound, beautiful. She's passed all her trot ups and CT [scans]."
Lastotchka has won four times in 12 starts, including a last-start victory at group 3 level over 3100m in France on September 3.
Price, who trains in partnership with Michael Kent jnr, said she was well suited with a lightweight in the Cup.
"Fifty-one kilos, she stays, handles all sorts of ground. Is an absolute swimmer, she's a good wet tracker, not that we will get that, but will she give it a shake?" Price said.
"I think she will stay and she will give it some sort of shake. She'll be good odds, out of the market, but I think she's very well suited.
"I've got no negative to put forward on her. She's just got to be good enough on the day."
Meanwhile, there was more positive news for Newcastle apprentice Lachlan Scorse on Tuesday as he recovers from a bleed on the brain following a fall at Taree on Sunday involving four riders.
Scorse was brought out of an induced coma on Monday at John Hunter Hospital and responded to family and medical staff.
On Tuesday, Racing NSW said: "Lachlan is slowly improving. He is being moved out of ICU today and going to a high dependency ward where he'll continue to be monitored regularly."
