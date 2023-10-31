The results are in and Newcastle officially has the best pub burger and beer in NSW.
The Prince of Merewether took out the award for best burger in back-to-back wins, while The Shortland Hotel was awarded best draught beer quality at this year's Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW Awards for Excellence.
The pubs accepted the accolades before an audience of more than 1400 industry peers and leaders at the WINX Stand at Royal Randwick Racecourse last night.
Best traditional pub accommodation (under $130) was won by Tea Gardens Hotel.
"The AHA NSW Awards for Excellence shines a light on the hard work, dedication and passion within our industry," AHA NSW CEO John Whelan said.
"It is an opportunity to come together and applaud the success of those within our industry from outstanding operators to exceptional food and beverage offerings, accommodation, design, and community engagement.
"This year, the calibre of our finalists and winners has yet again proven that the hospitality offering across NSW is nothing short of world-class."
A full list of winners at this year's AHA NSW Awards for Excellence can be found online at ahaawardsnsw.com.au.
