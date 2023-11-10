HIA-CSR Hunter Housing and Kitchen & Bathroom Awards Winners - Bluewater Stainless Advertising Feature

It is a privilege to contribute to the architecture where we live. - Ben Grover, owner, Bluewater Stainless

Ben Grover says Bluewater Stainless' success in the Trade Excellence category is validation for his team and hopefully encourages other skilled fabricators to undertake careers in decorative metal work. Picture supplied

Balustrade experts crafting timeless beauty

The team at Bluewater Stainless take great pride and satisfaction from their success in the Trade Excellence section at this year's HIA-CSR awards.



The Taylors Beach-based glass and metal specialists were recognised for the custom curved aluminum balustrading they created for Greenbuild's iconic Nelson Bay project, The Ridge.



Due to it's complexity, Greenbuild knew it could rely on Ben Grover and his team at Bluewater Stainless to problem solve and create the detail that was envisaged by the designer.



"On entering the awards, we felt the balustrading in this home and the finish and shape that was achieved were worthy of acknowledgement," Ben said.

"We would like to thank Greenbuild for giving us the opportunity to work on such an iconic build within our own community. It is a privilege to contribute to the architecture where we live."



Ben said the Trade Excellence category is a fantastic section in the HIA-CSR awards that enables any trade to put their hat in the ring for outstanding work.

"This win highlights the dedication that our staff have to their craft," Ben said.

"We are only able to take on a few of these bespoke style of work each year due to the skillset required to execute it, so recognition when we do create something as beautiful as this makes it all worthwhile.

"We also hope the recognition of the trade may assist in encouraging more people to want to learn decorative metal work as we are always on the lookout for skilled fabricators."

Bluewater Stainless has been servicing the residential and commercial building and manufacturing sectors for over 10 years.

Ben's background is in stainless steel fabrication both locally and overseas, including several years in Dubai working on luxury yachts.

He understands the technical components of working with stainless steel and the advantages of a weatherproof product.

Ben and his team have the capability to fabricate stainless steel, aluminium, steel, brass and copper and in recent years they have expanded into glass installation as well due to it being a popular choice for balustrading and pool fencing.

"Our small but highly experienced team can offer advice and guidance for all of your fabrication and glazing needs within your new build, renovation or commercial project," Ben said.

"Our consulting service is simple and practical, ensuring that you end up with a custom designed product of unrivalled quality and value or a more proprietary solution if that's what your budget enables.

"Using premium materials and hardware, we take great pride in producing all works, regardless of size and time frame, without hassle.

"We work closely with clients, quality builders and architects in the tendering, design, fabrication and installation stages of all projects."

Looking to the future Ben said Bluewater Stainless will continue to be the experts in balustrading and pool fencing, but there are exciting developments on the horizon.