More greyhounds find loving homes

It was another successful weekend for the Greyhounds As Pets teams with three adoption events held around the state on October 28 and 29.
The big events were held at GAP's Central Coast headquarters at Wyee and at the Hanrob Pet Hotel at Heathcote the following day.
The theme was Howl-o-ween at Wyee, with staff, volunteers and even the greyhounds dressed for the occasion and around 300 people attended. By the end of the day 11 dogs had found new homes.
Up north at Grafton, the GAP Northern Rivers team held a unique event titled Adopt a Sweet Senior Greyhound Adoption Day.
Some of their more senior greyhounds were available with two finding new homes including Harry Bluestone, a 12-year-old greyhound who now shares a home with a whippet and another female greyhound.
Older pets prove popular with many adopters as they still form strong bonds and can't wait to be your new best friend. They have outgrown puppy behaviours, and they know the basic obedience commands.
The event at Hanrob Pet Hotel was a rousing success again with around 200 people and it was clear that the day would be successful early on when five greyhounds found new homes in the first hour. By the end, 11 of the 20 greyhounds who were available for rehoming, went home with their new families.
Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a greyhound can see all of the available dogs listed at gapnsw.com.au.
