The VERTO Group has a national footprint with 135 locations and a workforce of 500 plus employees. Picture supplied

In October VERTO celebrated 40 years of supporting people in NSW through quality education, employment, apprenticeship and community services.

VERTO has grown from humble beginnings as a small evening college in Bathurst to a national organisation employing more than 500 staff and servicing thousands of clients every year.

"As we reflect on the journey so far, it is hard not to feel a sense of pride in the achievements of our organisation and our people, but most importantly, the positive difference VERTO has made in the lives of so many of our clients and local communities," VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said.

Founded in 1983 as the Central West Regional Evening College, the purpose of the organisation was to provide Bathurst and surrounds with practical, community-based, adult education services.

In 1990 the organisation became Central West Community College Inc (CWCC).



During the 90s, CWCC expanded its operations to include both employment and training services.



Throughout this period, CWCC was awarded a state contract to provide Tenancy Advice and Advocacy in the Southwest of NSW, a program VERTO still delivers today.

"The CWCC successfully secured a couple of key contracts in the 1990s and early 2000s which saw the organisation grow and expand into other areas of New South Wales, including the region's largest Job Network contract as well as delivering apprenticeship services in the Western and Hunter/ North Coast regions," Mr Maxwell said.

In 2012, Central West Community College was rebranded VERTO Limited - with VERTO being Latin for 'transform'.

During 2021, The VERTO Group grew again with the acquisition of Riverina Community College in Wagga Wagga, followed by the strategic acquisition of not-for-profit employment and community services provider Campbell Page earlier this year.

With the acquisition of Campbell Page, The VERTO Group has a truly national footprint with 135 locations and a workforce comprising more than 500 employees.

"It's a privilege to lead an organisation with a strong legacy of making a difference in local communities, and I know that the other members of our leadership team and our hard-working staff are delighted to be celebrating this milestone in 2023," Mr Maxwell said.