An historic day at Muswellbrook

"So when I saw the steward role advertised, it spoke to me and I just had to apply for it. I've come from basically no racing experience whatsoever and these guys have taken me under their wing and really helped me grow my knowledge and I'm excited to see what my future holds. I really love the challenges and learning new things and learning about the certain ways that dogs run. It's a growing industry as well and there's just so many levels to the stewarding role."