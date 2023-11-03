Newcastle Herald
An historic day at Muswellbrook

By Michael Cowley
November 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Muswellbrooks historic all female stewards panel. From the left, Louise Warren, Steff Richards and Madi Watson. Picture supplied
History was made at Muswellbrook last month when three women formed the entire stewards' panel. It was the first time in the sport's long history in NSW that an all-female stewards' panel had officiated at a race meeting.

