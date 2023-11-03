An historic day at Muswellbrook

History was made at Muswellbrook last month when three women formed the entire stewards' panel. It was the first time in the sport's long history in NSW that an all-female stewards' panel had officiated at a race meeting.
Louise Warren, Madi Watson, and Steff Richards - part of the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission (GWIC) team of stewards - made headlines with their achievement on October 28.
"Having Louise, Madi and Steff form the first all-female stewards panel at a race meeting in NSW was a moment which the Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission is extremely proud of," GWIC COO Wade Birch said.
"I'm delighted to see what great ambassadors they are, not only for our team of stewards, but the industry as a whole. The passion that they share for ensuring the welfare of the greyhounds is evident in the professional, enthusiastic and committed manner in which they approach their role as stewards. They highlight one of the many career opportunities available in greyhound racing regulation and the commission's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."
Louise Warren has more than two decades in greyhound racing, first as trainer, then four years ago joining GWIC as a steward.
"I always wanted to be a steward," she said.
"I just worked hard and worked my way up and have finally got here. I just feel it is a great career opportunity. There is equal opportunity in the industry and it's just a great sport. As a female I have been very supported in my role as a steward and I absolutely love it."
Madi Watson has not had an extensive background in the sport, but previously work as a veterinarian nurse at the Small Animal Specialist Hospital at Tuggerah on the Central Coast before moving to GWIC, where she has been a steward for three months.
"My background is in vet nursing. I haven't had a huge background in the greyhound racing industry, but I do have a huge passion for the welfare of the dogs... I love the dogs," Madi said.
"So when I saw the steward role advertised, it spoke to me and I just had to apply for it. I've come from basically no racing experience whatsoever and these guys have taken me under their wing and really helped me grow my knowledge and I'm excited to see what my future holds. I really love the challenges and learning new things and learning about the certain ways that dogs run. It's a growing industry as well and there's just so many levels to the stewarding role."
Steff Richards has also been stewarding for three months, but her family has a long involvement with the sport. "I grew up with greyhounds, and I really enjoy being around them, and I was looking for a career change after being in retail for 13 years," Steff said.
"So I started 12 months ago in the kennels at Gosford and then slowly progressed through the kennels. I did swabbing and was a judge and now I have been able to become a steward."
GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay congratulated the trio and said the achievement was reflective of trends across the industry as he welcomed the milestone moment. "We're seeing more and more female trainers, owners, handlers and staff within the industry at GRNSW. It's a wonderful reflection of the sport in the communities," he said.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
