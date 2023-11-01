Tight-knit Merewether squad savour first SG Moore Cup triumph

Merewether coach Troy Goodwin said hard work and mateship were key components of a special maiden SG Moore Cup win for the club on Sunday.
The Lions (3-137) beat Newcastle City (6-109) at Townson Oval to claim the under-16 T20 competition named in honour of former Merewether, Newcastle and NSW Country skipper Simon Moore. It was the third edition of the Cup and Goodwin was thrilled with the win.
"It's always been one of my goals as a coach to win that comp," Goodwin said.
"Moorey and I did a lot as teammates for Merewether, Newcastle and NSW Country so when he got the honour of that comp, it was always a goal. And to have Moorey's son Clancy in the side, he was the keeper, so that was special for him as well. That was one of his goals, to win that before he was too old, so he was pretty chuffed.
"They are all very talented young men and they all train hard. They very rarely miss a training session. They all want to do well for each other, and the best thing is, they are all good mates."
Harry Price, who debuted in first grade on Saturday, was player of the match with an unbeaten 76, two run outs and 1-16. Merewether (5-140) beat Stockton (8-114) on the day to qualify, while City (4-160) defeated Wests (84).
** Charlestown captain Daniel Arms said Adam Winchester's 146 not out on Saturday against Toronto featured "some of the some of the best ball striking I've ever seen".
The 101-ball knock, which included 16 fours and eight sixes, at Ron Hill Oval set up a 124-run, bonus-point win that has given the Magpies one foot in the Tom Locker Cup final. They lead their pool on 21 points, six ahead of Stockton, Wallsend and Hamwicks. They play Stockton at Kahibah Oval on Saturday in the last one-day round and only a bonus-point win for the Seagulls will threaten Charlestown's spot in the final.
Winchester's innings led Charlestown to 6-273 before he took two wickets in Toronto's reply of 149.
"Winny batted well early with [Daniel Chillingworth], then it was some of the best ball striking I've ever seen later on," Arms said. "He got in the grind early and did the hard work that needed to be done, but pretty much from 90 onwards, he hit just about every second ball for six."
** Uni skipper Tom O'Neill will consider giving Alex Stafa the new ball after his brilliant spell of 5-12 off eight overs on Saturday.
Stafa and spinner Aqib Zafar (4-30) helped dismiss Waratah-Mayfield for just 77 at Bernie Curran Oval before Simon Norvill (35) and Muhammad Omer Farooq (29) put them on course for an eight-wicket, bonus-point win.
O'Neill said Stafa produced swing and pace in his haul.
"The wicket was good. It was a bit tennis-bally early and then it flattened out pretty well," O'Neill said.
"I won the toss and sent them in. I thought there would be a bit in it, but there wasn't really. It was a typical Uni wicket.
"Alex bowled pretty sharp and he was getting a bit of swing.
"He bowled really well and he's bowled well for us all year. He might start opening, because he's better when the ball is swinging."
