Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Tight-knit Merewether squad savour first SG Moore Cup triumph

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 2 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether's SG Moore Cup-winning side on Sunday. Picture supplied
Merewether's SG Moore Cup-winning side on Sunday. Picture supplied

Merewether coach Troy Goodwin said hard work and mateship were key components of a special maiden SG Moore Cup win for the club on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.