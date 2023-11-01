Experienced hand Nick Walker a timely arrival for Newcastle City

It took only one net session last week for Newcastle City to realise they had a great pick-up in former Sydney Uni and University of NSW top-grader Nick Walker.
And come Saturday, Walker proved them right.
Walker debuted for City with an invaluable 47 off 53 balls on a tricky wicket at Pasterfield Sports Complex to help them chase down Cardiff-Boolaroo's 8-135 in the 32-overs-a-side game.
Callan Fowler (12 not out) and Jonah Roser (10 not out) were the heroes late, getting City past the target with a ball to spare and six wickets down, but Walker and Harry Allomes (40) gave them the chance.
Walker came to City training for the first time last week after getting in contact with the club a few weeks ago. He and his family have moved to Adamstown and Walker was keen for a game after sitting out last season.
City independent selector Greg Hook said Walker was referred to the club by mutual friend Dave Lowery, who captains Northern Districts in Sydney.
"He's been a really good get and he's been great at training, just to have that older head in the team," Hook said. "And it's good to have a back-up to Oli Carter, who's captaining the team. If we do make the semis, Oli is probably going to have to go back to England.
"But primarily, it's about him working with the young guys. He's got mates in Newcastle, but I think he liked the idea of working with young guys, and living in Adamstown is nice and close, so he's been a great pick-up.
"We got him into the nets and one net session was enough for Oli to say, 'let's get him in there'."
Fowler said Walker was vital on Saturday.
"It's what we've been crying out for, because we've got a pretty young squad and he's a guy in his early 30s, a senior batsman, and that's exactly what we needed on Saturday," Fowler said.
The win took City to 19 points, second spot overall and first in their Tom Locker Cup one-day pool. A win over Uni (16 points) on Saturday will secure a cup final berth.
