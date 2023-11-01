Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Lake Macquarie and Maitland rank among top places for people to move to from the city

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 1 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Macquarie ranks among the most attractive places for capital-city people on the move, according to the September 2023 quarter Regional Movers Index. Picture supplied
Lake Macquarie ranks among the most attractive places for capital-city people on the move, according to the September 2023 quarter Regional Movers Index. Picture supplied

CITY dwellers are continuing to escape the rat race and move to regional areas, with Lake Macquarie being one of the most popular areas to relocate to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.