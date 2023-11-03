When Stu Farrelly quit a 13-year law enforcement career to spend more time with his family at home in Port Stephens, he wasn't quite sure what to do next.
And then the keen home brewer noticed the Newcastle Brew Shop was for sale.
"Stu was away at sea for four weeks at a time. It was time for a change," his wife Naomi says.
"The opportunity came up to purchase Newcastle Brew Shop, so we took a leap of faith and decided to give it crack."
That was five years ago. The couple now operate three home brew shops under a new business name, Noble Barons.
"We quickly saw the need to expand into Port Stephens. Taylors Beach was close to home for us and there was no longer a brew shop in the area, so many people were travelling into Newcastle to buy brewing supplies," Stu says.
"About 18 months ago we purchased our third store in Weston in the Hunter Valley. We also have an online store that ships to customers across NSW.
"As we grew and evolved, the Noble Barons brand was launched. Why Noble Barons? Barons (or Lords) are the rogue royal, the commoner's king, the cheeky nobles that love a drink."
The American Home Brew Association celebrates a Learn to Home Brew Day on November 4. Noble Barons are taking this a step further by declaring November "Learn to Home Brew Month" and hosting free workshops to share some tricks of the trade.
The workshops are designed for people who have always wanted to learn to make home brew but don't know where to start, or for those already brewing who are keen to improve their skills and try new techniques.
The Noble Barons team will demonstrate, step-by-step, how to make your first brew with a store-bought starter kit; explain the different types of ingredients and equipment available as well as the importance of cleaning and sanitising; and show you how to bottle and keg your beer.
"Our mission is to help our customers rule their craft; to make the best version of the beer that they love to drink at home," Stu says.
"A key part of that is education, in terms of both ingredients and the process of brewing.
"Events are a great way for home brewers to connect with other brewers and build community. This is important to us."
Most home brewers start with a basic boxed starter kit ($89) which, he says, if you are new to the hobby, is "a really cost effective way to get started. It includes all the essential equipment like a fermenter (for making the beer in) and bottles (to store and serve your finished beer), as well as key ingredients or an extract can (it's like beer concentrate) and yeast".
Stu's top tips? Get the right equipment, understand the ingredients and listen to some good advice.
"Coming to a workshop is a great place to start," Naomi explains.
"Start with the basics and experiment as you go, try different beer styles and use different ingredients like yeast, hops and fermentables. That's half the fun.
"We also help educate our customers on what not to do. Like, don't use dirty gear. Dirty gear equals dirty beer. Cleaning and sanitising are the most important steps in the process - never skip these two steps.
"And don't give up! Stu's first batch of home brew was pretty average. Let's be honest, he really had no idea what he was doing. Now, it's hard to take him to the pub, because the beer at home is better.
"He kept going, kept learning - it's like any hobby or new skill, it takes time to master."
Stu says what people are making at home reflects what is being sold at the bottle shops.
"It's no surprise that our top selling recipe kits are our versions of Great Northern, Balter XPA and Stone and Wood Pacific Ale," he says.
"As the weather warms up we are seeing a trend for more Corona or Mexican Cerveza style beers and fruit beers, like the cracking Peach IPA that we have on tap for samples in the Newcastle store at the moment.
"Ginger beer is also hugely popular. A great drink for summer.
"Customers are experimenting with adding different flavours - like chillies, lime leaves and other spices - to their home-brewed ginger beer."
I ask Stu about the appeal of home brewing.
"Making it is fun and a perfect hobby. Plus, there's a great community of home brewers across the Hunter," he replies.
"It's cheap. You can make tasty craft beer way cheaper than you can buy it at the bottle shop or the pub. Home brewing a beer similar in style to Stone and Woods Pacific Ale works out at around $0.88 per schooner (or $16.65 a case).
"Once you've got the basic process down, you can be brewing great beer at home in under 30 minutes a week. And it's pretty cool when you share beers that you've made with your mates and they love them."
