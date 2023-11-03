Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Noble Barons founders Stu and Naomi Farrelly are hosting free home brew workshops throughout November

By Lisa Rockman
November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stu Farrelly is a keen home brewer from Port Stephens who now teaches others the craft.
Stu Farrelly is a keen home brewer from Port Stephens who now teaches others the craft.

When Stu Farrelly quit a 13-year law enforcement career to spend more time with his family at home in Port Stephens, he wasn't quite sure what to do next.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.