Illuminating trek through the history of the Seal Rocks light

By Mike Scanlon
November 3 2023 - 11:00pm
The jagged rocks below Sugarloaf Point lighthouse show how dangerous the maritime route off Seal Rocks once was. Pictures: Mike Scanlon
IMAGINE a towering lighthouse perched on a rock, standing alone three kilometres in the raging sea off today's Seal Rocks, north of Newcastle.

