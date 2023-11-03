But, in 1873, the NSW Maritime Board seriously considered the idea. The rocky islands and reefs here had long been a significant danger to navigation. Fears mounted daily of yet another ship crashing into jagged rocks in the dark. What finally scuppered the proposal was that the Marine Board members simply couldn't land on the rocky offshore island to assess its potential. Instead, it was decided to build a coastal beacon, not at the northernmost rock beloved by a colony of fur seals, but ashore nearby atop Sugarloaf Point, named earlier by explorer Matthew Flinders.