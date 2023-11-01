WESTERN Hunter Valley's Macdonald River could soon also be known under its Indigenous name Ganangdayi.
The Geographical Names Board is seeking community feedback on its proposal to use the dual name MacDonald River/ Ganangdayi.
Ganangdayi, means "rainbow place" in the Darkinjung/Darug language and is recorded as the traditional name for the Macdonald River in John McGarvie's List of Native Names for Places on the Hawkesbury River in 1829.
The river's English name was first used in the 1830s after former convict John Macdonald who settled in the area.
"Dual naming supports recognition and revival of Aboriginal languages and we want to make sure the local community has an opportunity to provide their feedback," said chair of the Geographical Names Board, Narelle Underwood.
"The Geographical Names Board will reach out to relevant Local Aboriginal Land Councils, local government councils and national parks seeking endorsement for the proposal."
The Macdonald River begins on the eastern slopes of Mellong Range, in Wollemi National Park before flowing 120 kilometres south-east through Yengo National Park and into the Hawkesbury River at Wisemans Ferry.
Newcastle has eight official dual-named landmarks, including Nobbys Head/ Whibayganba, Flagstaff Hill/ Tahlbihn, Pirate Point/ Burrabihngarn, Port Hunter/ Yohaaba, Hunter River (South Channel)/ Coquun, Shepherds Hill/ Khanterin, Ironbark Creek/ Toohrnbing and Hexham Swamp/ Burraghihnbihng.
