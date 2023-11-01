Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's Memory Room project: Newcastle East Public School students help dementia sufferers

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 1 2023 - 6:30pm
WHILE some of their memories may have faded with time, Newcastle East Public School students helped people living with dementia make new ones in vivid colour.

