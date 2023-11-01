Newcastle Herald
Marife Farnham to learn fate in December for commercial ice supply operation out of Windale

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 1 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:38pm
A judge has told a Windale woman - guilty of supplying a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine - that she would certainly learn her fate next month, after he again delayed sentencing so she could finalise arrangements for her adult son, who lives with a disability.

