Kerrin McEvoy joins Hunter's Melbourne Cup shot with Ashrun

Hunter syndicators Australian Bloodstock have finalised the jockey line-up for their three-pronged assault on next Tuesday's Melbourne Cup (3200m) with Kerrin McEvoy taking the ride on Ashrun.
McEvoy, a three-time winner of the Cup, was confirmed as Ashrun's rider on Wednesday. Ashrun qualified with second in the Geelong Cup last week and will have 51.5 kilograms for the race.
Australian Bloodstock have James McDonald on their defending champion, Gold Trip, while Craig Williams pilots French mare Lastotchka.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace train Gold Trip and Ashrun, while Mick Price and Michael Kent jnr have taken on recent arrival Lastotchka.
Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons will ride Joseph O'Brien-trained Okita Soushi at 51.5kg in his first Cup.
Gibbons' boss, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, has Michael Dee on Cleveland, which has 52kg.
Lees' push for a second runner improved on Wednesday when Kalapour drew gate one in a field of only seven for the Archer Stakes on Saturday at Flemington.
The winner gains the last place in the 24-horse Cup field. The final field and barrier draw will be held on Saturday at Flemington.
Lees-trained Luncies was fourth, just 0.7 of a length away from winner Interpretations, in the Bendigo Cup on Wednesday.
