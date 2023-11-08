In what is promising news for Newcastle and the Hunter Region's culinary scene, a record 12 apprentice chefs competed in the 21st annual Brett Graham Scholarship this year.
Three finalists cooked off at TAFE NSW's Hamilton campus last week and the winner was Nicholas Smith, from Saddles at Mount White. As part of his $10,000 prize he will travel to the UK and work alongside former Newcastle chef Brett Graham at his two-Michelin-starred London restaurant, The Ledbury.
Nicholas competed against Lachlan Dowsett (Bistro Molines, Mount View) and Tyler Swinkels (Emelio's, Warners Bay), and each were tasked with preparing three courses for 60 guests.
The winning menu by Nicholas included a "63-degree egg" with grilled asparagus, prawn cannelloni, and a white chocolate mousse with green tea jelly.
TAFE NSW head teacher of commercial cookery, Mark McManus, said each finalist demonstrated a high standard of technical ability.
"We had the best of the best on show and all the finalists should be proud of how they performed," he said.
"There is so much work that goes into the preparation behind the scenes and the experience they have gained here is invaluable. As a chef, you need to be able to perform under pressure and think clearly in a high stress environment.
"It's an exciting industry full of potential as you can travel anywhere and constantly learn and expand your skills. Our teachers have prepared them well and we can't wait to see what they do next."
Ashton Stacey, from Brokenwood Wines, was the recipient of this year's Scarborough Wine Co Front of House Scholarship, and the Rising Star Front of House Award was presented to Raya Costello, from Jimmy Joans at Lovedale.
The Brett Graham Scholarship is a joint initiative between the Hunter TAFE Foundation and the Hunter Culinary Association aimed at nurturing young and aspiring apprentice chefs. Previous winners include Troy Rhoades-Brown, Josh Gregory, Garreth Robbs, Chris Thornton and George Mirosevich.
"It seems the future of our industry is in good hands, and with a record number of Brett Graham Scholarship applicants, it would appear that interest in cheffing is reassuringly high," Hunter Culinary Association chair Gus Maher said.
"Most guests thought that the dishes presented were up there with the very best we have seen over the years. Well done to all the young talent involved, and best of luck to our winner Nicholas who I'm sure we will be seeing more of."
The Hamilton Hawker Street Food Markets are back for a second year, and organisers are promising a "bigger and better" family-friendly event on November 11.
Presented by Hamilton Business Association in conjunction with City of Newcastle, the markets are being held at James Street Plaza and Murray Street in Hamilton from 4pm to 9pm.
Entertainment includes Willy Doodrop the World's Greatest Juggler, fire performer Marnie Lane, and live music.
"Hamilton Hawker Street Food Markets is going bigger this time," Hamilton Business Association chair Reece Hignell said. "The huge success of July's night market gave us the confidence to expand from James Street Plaza around the corner into Murray Street. We love how this event brought so many people to Beaumont Street. Visitors spilled out into local pubs and restaurants with some businesses reporting record trade."
Nicholas Brady has opened the doors to Newy Fried Chicken's first standalone restaurant at Broadmeadow. I popped in on Sunday and the joint was jumping: plenty of customers, friendly and attentive service from Brady and, most importantly, tasty fried chicken. Scan the QR code at your table to access a "secret menu" which includes a chicken burger piled high with mashed potato and gravy (which I also ordered). Check it out.
Some familiar names have been recognised at the 2023 Restaurant & Catering HostPlus Awards for Excellence. In the Regional NSW category, The Cottage at Scone won best Breakfast Restaurant and Contemporary Australian Restaurant (Informal). Other winners were The Wood Restaurant (Restaurant in a Winery), The Gates Restaurant at Leogate Estate Wines (Steak Restaurant), Restaurant Cuvee (Events Caterer), and Sprout Catering - Tocal Homestead (Venue Caterer).
Alfie's at New Lambton is hosting a Sunday Long Lunch on November 26 with First Ridge Wines at Mudgee. Tickets are $150 per person.
Vietnamese takeaway Ms Co Giang has opened at Shop 2, 55 Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
The Book Bar has launched at Hart & Hunter's cellar door, where guests can meet authors and chat to them about their work over a glass (or bottle) of wine and a grazing box. The first event is on November 23, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, book online at hartandhunter.com.au. I love this idea.
Jjindakk Korean Fried Chicken is opening at Shop 1/50 Beaumont Street, Hamilton, on Friday at 11am. Be there!
