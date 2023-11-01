Joe McFadyen pair continue winning ways at The Gardens

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen believes the sky is the limit for young duo Dam Slithery and Yutz Beauty after they continued their winning ways at The Gardens on Wednesday.
Yutz Beauty backed up a maiden victory at the track last Saturday night from box eight with a dominant display from the one on Wednesday.
Stepping up to 5th grade at his fourth start, Yutz Beauty won by 13.5 lengths in a time of 22.51 seconds for the 400 metres after a lightning 10.88 first section. He ran 11.02 and 22.95 for the trip on Saturday night.
McFadyen was glad to see Yutz Beauty show his true colours out of the boxes.
"This little fella was sent to us with really good reports from breaking in and he's taken a little while to figure out what it's all about," he said. "He's shown a stack of ability and the sky is the limit for him. He's looking like turning into a really nice dog.
"He's a weapon out of the boxes and he's only young, and still putting it together."
Dam Slithery, a daughter of former Queensland greyhound of the year Dam Slippery, made it three wins in succession over The Gardens 400m, scoring a five-length victory from box five.
"She couldn't have been more impressive," he said.
"She collided with the four out of the boxes so it was a gritty win and nice to see her show that.
"We'll just bring them both along slow and keep lifting the bar little by little as they keep jumping it."
