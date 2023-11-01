A public appeal has been launched for help to find a missing toddler who could have travelled through NSW in the past fortnight.
The Australian Federal Police and Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia issued the joint call for assistance in the search for 18-month-old Walker John Duggan on Thursday morning.
The statement said Walker, who has "strawberry blonde hair, brown eyes and chubby cheeks" and weighs about 11kg, is believed to be in the company of his mother Kylie Anne Duggan, but there are concerns for the child's welfare.
"The whereabouts of Ms Duggan is unknown but she may be travelling through New South Wales towards Queensland, or Victoria. She is likely to [be] driving a black Ford Ranger, circa 2016, with Queensland number plates, 460 HM9," the statement said.
"Walker has medical issues that require attention and Ms Duggan may attend various hospitals and doctor's surgeries.
"She has been known to stay in short term rentals as well as hotels. She attends speedway events, rides horses and likes to swim.
"The Court has previously made a Recovery Order authorising the AFP and State and Territory police forces to find and recover Walker."
Mr Duggan, 38, was described as having ginger hair - though she was last seen with long and straight dark brown hair - with hazel eyes. She is 162cm tall and weighs about 60kg.
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Walker or Ms Duggan is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
