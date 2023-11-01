Newcastle Herald
Second man arrested over Heddon Greta shooting murder of Zachery Davies-Scott

By Nick Bielby
Updated November 2 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:54am
JUST days after police made a breakthrough arrest in the alleged murder of Zachery 'Zac' Davies-Scott, a second man has been taken into custody.

