Your Weekender reads: Brian Lizotte; booming Boolaroo; new wine scribe; home brewing and much more

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, November 4.
Brian Lizotte has sold his New Lambton venue and is looking for his next adventure. He's not sure what that is yet, but he tells Jim Kellar he's got a "few things up his sleeve".
From major retailers to a cracking takeaway and funky shops, Boolaroo is one of the Lake's hottest suburbs. Lisa Rockman takes a look around.
Rick Allen is the Herald's new wine writer. Jim Kellar talks to the "no nonsense" journalist over a bottle of Valley red about wines, vines and fine storytelling.
It's hard to believe that plans for the lighthouse at Seal Rocks were once all at sea. History writer Mike Scanlon takes us on an illuminating trek.
Stu and Naomi Farrelly, of Noble Barons, are showing others how to successfully brew beer at home. Lisa Rockman looks at their popular step-by-step workshops.
It's the weekend. Let's do something. Here's what's on.
