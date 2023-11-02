Newcastle Blasters target elusive spot in NSW Country Bash final

Newcastle will bank on a mix of experience and rising talent as they look to secure a first NSW Country Bash final appearance.
The Blasters open their 2023-24 T20 Bash campaign with northern pool games at Tuggerah over the next two days.
They play North Coast (4pm) on Friday before taking on Northern Inland (9.30pm) then Central Coast (1.30pm) on Saturday.
The top team after two days of action meet the southern pool winners in a straight-out final at Cricket Central on November 19.
Previously there was a semi-final stage, which Newcastle have never progressed past.
The Blasters will be led by Newcastle City's Kirsten Smith, who is one of five incumbent NSW Country players in the team along with Waratah-Mayfield trio Emma-Jayne Howe, Abbey Taylor and Jaclyn Vickery plus City's Ally McGrath.
The 15-player Blasters team also includes NSW Country under-16 squad members Felicity Wharton from City, Belmont pair Molly Dare and Sophie Clune, plus Laura Knipe (Hamilton Wickham) and Maddi Kedwell (Toronto).
"We have players who have been there for a few years since the start, but then also our up-and-coming juniors as well from a variety of clubs," Smith said.
"We've got representatives from Belmont, City, Waratah so it's good to see the Newcastle competition is developing into that Newcastle Blasters team.
"It's so important to have more opportunity for country girls to play against each other all on the one weekend outside of our normal competition.
"We've always made the semis. This year, we want to make the final for the first time."
The Blasters also include City left-arm orthodox spin bowler Sienna Eve, who played in the Lanning-Perry Series in Brisbane in September for Australia's top under-19 talent.
Newcastle Blasters open women's representative side: Kirsten Smith, Clare Webber, Sienna Eve, Kate McTaggart, Eden James, Tara French, Felicity Wharton, Ally McGrath (Newcastle City), Emma-Jayne Howe, Jaclyn Vickery, Abbey Taylor (Waratah-Mayfield), Sophie Clune, Molly Dare (Belmont), Laura Knipe (Hamilton Wickham), Maddi Kedwell (Toronto).
