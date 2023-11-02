Darryl McLellan on same track for Derby run with Warialda Warrior

Scone trainer John Ramsey and Newcastle jockey Darryl McLellan are hoping their blueprint for the 2019 VRC Oaks (2500m) will produce another odds-defying performance in the Victoria Derby (2500m) on Saturday.
And perhaps even take them one better.
The duo were second with 40-1 shot Never Listen in the $1 million Oaks four years ago and head back to Flemington on Saturday with Warialda Warrior for the $2 million Derby - the feature on one of Australia's greatest days of racing.
Warialda Warrior is also set to start a long-shot, and was $101 with TAB on Thursday, but McLellan was confident he too could beat the odds to finish in the money.
The Saxon Warrior gelding has finished in the top four at all five starts and broke through at his most recent, a 2200m class 1 handicap at Scone last Friday, winning by more than two lengths.
Never Listen won over the same trip at Scone in a benchmark 58 before her strong finish to be best of the rest behind odds-on favourite Miami Bound in the Oaks.
Veteran hoop McLellan, a two-time group 1 winner and Sydney's champion apprentice in 1992-93, said Warialda Warrior shaped as a similar chance as Never Listen.
"We're of the same opinion of him as we were of her," McLellan said.
"We knew she could run the trip, same with him, and that takes half of them out of it, if you just get the trip.
"He won well the other day, I know it's only Scone, but he did run well.
"That run convinced John to go. The Newcastle run [two starts back when third over 2300m] was an off-put, but he had visors on and he just overdid it the whole way. He was a different horse at Scone without them.
"He can definitely stay, and he can gallop a little bit. It's just whether this is too soon for him, being his first prep."
McLellan said Ramsey has Warialda Warrior at Albury racetrack and would take him to Flemington from there on raceday.
"John is really happy with him and he's had the same sort of preparation as Never Listen when he took her down," he said.
"He rode him this morning and the horse is well.
"He pulled up terrific after Scone. We've drawn pretty good [in nine] and hopefully I can just follow that favourite [Riff Rocket] and get a cart into it as long as I can."
The ride will be McLellan's first on a Victoria Derby program.
Also racing at the meeting is Newcastle trainer Kris Lees' Willinga Beast and Kalapour.
Willinga Beast was a $13 chance in the $200,000 Furphy Sprint, while Kalapour was $5 for the $300,000 Archer Stakes, which gives the winner a start in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.
IN THE NEWS:
