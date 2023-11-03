As a visitor, it was good to see that Newcastle people care about whales, but I found it apparent that last weekend's demonstrators concerned about whale safety from wind turbines are misinformed ('Break point', Newcastle Herald 30/10). Many organisations including the Marine Mammal Commission report "there is no scientific evidence whatsoever that wind turbines are causing any whale deaths at all".
In the Bass Strait, which is also on whales' migration paths, there have been gas drilling platforms that peaked at 122 gas wells in 2010 (reduced to 68 this year and 36 in 2024). These have had no occurrences of whale collisions. Replacing gas wells with wind turbines is an environmental improvement and neither causes a collision issue for whales.
IT was heartening to see so many turn out at Port Stephens on Sunday showing concern for whales in light of the proposed offshore wind farms ('Break point', Herald 30/10).
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) lists four threats to humpback whales: vessel strikes, climate change, entanglement in fishing gear and vessel-based harassment.
Following on from anti offshore wind campaigns in the USA, the NOAA as recently as August has stated "there is no evidence that noise resulting from offshore wind site characterised surveys could potentially cause mortality of whales. There are no known links between recent large whale mortalities and ongoing offshore wind surveys".
Frequency of vessel strikes increases with density of shipping traffic and the Port of Newcastle, with its 4600 ship movements per year, means that migrating whales have to navigate a conga line of mainly coal ships travelling up and down the east coast.
Peter Dutton supporting the protest to me reinforces the LNP being part of the global strategy by the fossil fuel industry to delay anything that is renewable by pushing misleading or false information.
Rising Tide are holding a people's blockade of the port of Newcastle on November 24-27. Hopefully the Port Stephens protestors will show up at the Newcastle Harbour blockade to send out the message that reducing coal shipping protects whales.
YES, the NIMBYs are alive and well in Port Stephens, in their blanket opposition to the offshore wind turbine proposal. There is no evidence from the many installations overseas that turbines have any effect on whales, or the local surf, or fish stocks, yet I believe their message is loud and clear: anywhere else, but not in my locality.
Of course Peter Dutton, the leader for opposing everything, has jumped on the bandwagon. Meanwhile, the good people of Muswellbrook are forced to live with daily air pollution from the coal mines in their backyard, with all the detrimental effects. Just their bad luck, eh? Personally, I would be happy to have a wind turbine over the back fence, because I know that the only way my children and grandchildren will have a liveable future is that we stop burning fossil fuels.
IS anyone else concerned about the dangers of bicycles being ridden across pedestrian crossings? The cycleway from The Junction to Merewether Beach along Watkins Street crosses very busy Patrick and Helen streets via a marked pedestrian crossing. Some assume that means cyclists can cross without dismounting, which is contrary to the rules in the past concerning cyclists using pedestrian crossings. This now seems to give permission to cyclists in general to ride across pedestrian crossings without even looking for oncoming traffic.
Recently I have experienced electric bikes doing this at quite a speed, appearing suddenly as they change direction or come from around a corner at numerous pedestrian crossings in the local area. This is a disaster waiting to happen, not only for the cyclists but drivers who may happen to be behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in such a collision. Public education would help, as the riders are mostly young people.
RECENTLY I was admitted to Belmont Hospital following a health scare. I cannot speak highly enough of the care I received from all hospital staff and from the ambulance paramedics who conveyed me to the hospital. Let us be grateful we have such excellent public health facilities. I am.
MY husband recently passed away. In the weeks leading up to his death he was given countless units of blood and platelets. To give back, my son's partner organised her workmates from Newcastle Permanent Head Office to give blood on Wednesday, and on Saturday members of her family donated blood. Heartfelt thanks to Newcastle Permanent, who allowed their staff to do this, and to the people who donated.
MAYBE an interest rate rise will be blamed on the Wests Tigers' woes too.
SO more than $400m was spent on the referendum? For all those who thought this was a waste of money (me included) how about this: Australia allegedly spent over $500m celebrating Halloween and decorating their front yards with corpses, blood and guts, body parts, and skeletons. Surely we can spend $500m celebrating something more Australian. Maybe even Australia Day? But wait, we might offend someone.
JUDGING by John Arnold's contributions, I'm concerned he is still having trouble accepting the Voice referendum. It seems his attitude strangely resembles that of Donald Trump after the 2020 US election.
JOHN Arnold just won my 'fair shake of the sauce bottle' award for the year so far. Michael Hinchley is a close second.
PETER V'Landys says the NRL will battle for US hearts, minds and wallets. Do you really think he wants to expand the sport, like those who have already tried the US or just take their money? That is all he wants.
