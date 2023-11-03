Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes

By Letters to the Editor
November 4 2023 - 4:30am
Sunday's protest at One Mile beach. Picture by Peter Lorimer
As a visitor, it was good to see that Newcastle people care about whales, but I found it apparent that last weekend's demonstrators concerned about whale safety from wind turbines are misinformed ('Break point', Newcastle Herald 30/10). Many organisations including the Marine Mammal Commission report "there is no scientific evidence whatsoever that wind turbines are causing any whale deaths at all".

