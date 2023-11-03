Of course Peter Dutton, the leader for opposing everything, has jumped on the bandwagon. Meanwhile, the good people of Muswellbrook are forced to live with daily air pollution from the coal mines in their backyard, with all the detrimental effects. Just their bad luck, eh? Personally, I would be happy to have a wind turbine over the back fence, because I know that the only way my children and grandchildren will have a liveable future is that we stop burning fossil fuels.