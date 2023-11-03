RELAXATION, freedom and fun is now the focus for thousands of students across Newcastle and the Hunter as they celebrate the end of their Higher School Certificate.
Exams finished on November 3 and to mark the end of 13 years of schooling, many graduates are prepping for their formals and packing their bags for a holiday.
Schoolies in the Gold Coast is proving popular as always, but this year many young travellers are heading to the international terminal for a three-hour flight to Fiji Schoolies or a five-and-a-half hour flight to Bali.
"I have a holiday planned to Bali with my friends and then over to Japan to visit and meet some family," Kotara High School's Anna Jackson said.
Her classmate Sophia Marendy said the talk among peers was a trip to Fiji, Bali or the Gold Coast.
"I have nothing planned so maybe a spontaneous holiday is on the cards," she said.
St Francis Xavier's College Hamilton student Harriet Armstrong has plans to go camping and said majority of her peers were heading to Schoolies.
"I've heard Fiji's definitely the hot spot this year. Not many people are going to the Gold Coast much anymore. I mean it's still booked out, but most are going to Fiji and Bali," she said.
italk Travel & Cruise The Junction owner Julia van Huisstede said the appeal for Fiji Schoolies this year was due to their specific islands that will only take school kids.
"It's controlled and safe, you can only book with your school that you've come from and your date of birth so there's no 'toolies' or randoms that people, like parents worry about which filter in on the Gold Coast," she said.
Packages to Fiji start from $2799 including seven nights, flights and meals and Ms van Huisstede parents were more inclined to fork out the money knowing it was safe and secure.
She said apart from the sun, sand and swaying palm trees it was also very "Instagrammable".
"Fiji and Bali hit that Instagram trend, everyone wants the amazing photos, they want to say they've gone overseas but it's the security of Fiji, really that parents are happy to pay for," she said.
"And it's highly controlled with alcohol distribution."
While Fiji from a safety perspective was more popular, Ms van Huisstede said the Gold Coast and Bali were more affordable.
"There's still a lot of kids flocking to the Gold Coast, it's affordable and an easy short flight and so is Bali, but there's still a safety concern," she said.
She said there were insurances in place and travelling overseas was a great way for students to end the year.
"They have a good time and there's always a back up plan," she said.
