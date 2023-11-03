Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Schoolies: Graduates hit the international airport to celebrate the end of the HSC

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
November 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiji Schoolies is a popular travel spot among school leavers. Pictures supplied/Fiji Schoolies website
Fiji Schoolies is a popular travel spot among school leavers. Pictures supplied/Fiji Schoolies website

RELAXATION, freedom and fun is now the focus for thousands of students across Newcastle and the Hunter as they celebrate the end of their Higher School Certificate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.