Letters

Letters and short takes November 3 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 2 2023 - 6:04pm, first published October 6 2023 - 4:30am
Halloween coming to Australia is the real horror show
What a relief Halloween has come and gone. Where we live, the trick-or-treat little kids have become teenagers. Since they can't still like cheap jelly babies, snakes and gummy bears, they must do it because they enjoy the camaraderie of going around in gangs. Shops consider Halloween a commercial opportunity. This year, Australians reportedly spent $500m on Halloween purchases.

