Halloween coming to Australia is the real horror show

IN reply to Steve Barnett ("All quiet on the East End front", Letters, 1/11), the race might be gone, but the poor dears have so many more issues to confront at the East End. The baths have to be renovated to their standards, commoners coming from elsewhere to use the beach, and the greatest horror of all ... public housing. I think we should shut the port entirely so the ships don't intrude on the peace and quiet, or ruin the view.