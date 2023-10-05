Halloween coming to Australia is the real horror show

What a relief Halloween has come and gone. Where we live, the trick-or-treat little kids have become teenagers. Since they can't still like cheap jelly babies, snakes and gummy bears, they must do it because they enjoy the camaraderie of going around in gangs. Shops consider Halloween a commercial opportunity. This year, Australians reportedly spent $500m on Halloween purchases.
What will be Australia's next imported US celebration? Thanksgiving? Please, no, but Australian social media sites are already full of 'happy Thanksgiving' greetings ahead of late November. It seems only a matter of time before Australian shops cash in.
Like Halloween, Thanksgiving has a contentious history. Most Americans consider it a celebration of "God's miraculous provision" when, in 1621, the pilgrim fathers of Plymouth faced famine during their second harsh winter. Many Native Americans regard Thanksgiving somewhat differently; as a day of theft, when white colonists stole corn from the Wampanoag's corn stores. For many Native Americans, Thanksgiving marks the beginning of land theft by Europeans, and the massacre of Native Americans.
HALLOWEEN was a celebration by British Celts and the Irish marking the end of summer and the annual harvest season. They prepared for the darker months ahead by leaving gifts of food and drink at their doorstep to ensure the spirits and fairies were well fed in exchange for blessings on the household. This festivity was adopted by the US but it turned into support of ghouls, monsters and creatures, all in the pursuit of candies and sweets. Now it's here.
I have nothing against kids under the supervision of adults knocking on doors to fill their treat bags and getting dressed up in scary outfits, but they also need to be made aware that this tradition was for a spiritual reason and it has nothing to do with Australian tradition. It is the beginning of summer, not the end.
I only wish that our youth were made aware of and celebrated our Australian traditions such as Anzac Day and Australia Day with the same zeal, but first and foremost ask or read about all traditions and how they originated. If you asked these kids what Halloween is, they would say it's the gathering of sweets and lollies. By all means celebrate it, but know what it signifies.
AS he heads to Queensland for the final shows of his tour, Paul McCartney's epic Australian stadium gigs have left a lot of fans with a big dilemma. To dance or not to dance?
As a veteran of one Newcastle and two Sydney shows who was made to sit down a lot, I've found those wanting to sit and enjoy the show had their views blocked by those wanting to dance.
Those wanting to twist and shout have found themselves copping a howling from the sitter-downers behind.
Fans are calling on stadiums and ticketing agencies to think about introducing a system of allocated dancing and non-dancing seats at stadium shows so that all concert-goers can enjoy the experience they've come to see, in their own way.
Is there any reason why alternative bays in Australian stadiums couldn't be ticketed as dancing and non-dancing, with ticket-buyers checking a box at the time of purchase?
GREENS councillor Charlotte McCabe was this week accused of spreading "fear and misunderstanding" ("Dutton dragged into Supercars stoush", Newcastle Herald 2/11), when she wanted reassurance that the door wasn't being left open for another five-year deal with Supercars.
If the event will not return, when can we expect the 11 temporary pedestrian crossings and two roundabouts around the circuit to be replaced?
The concrete and artificial grass islands around the circuit will also need to be replaced, and the circuit through Camp Shortland dug up and re-turfed. The street trees need to be replanted, as well as the 130 replacement trees in Foreshore Park.
When can we expect this work to begin, and will City of Newcastle ratepayers or Supercars be footing the bill?
To harp on about Sir Paul McCartney's concert in Newcastle last week; a brilliantly entertaining show. I happily paid $400 for a seat, but I didn't like the moans and groans of "sit down". If people would rather sit through a Beatles legend's show than express how the music moves you, stay at home and listen to AM radio or watch him on your VHS tapes.
IN reply to Steve Barnett ("All quiet on the East End front", Letters, 1/11), the race might be gone, but the poor dears have so many more issues to confront at the East End. The baths have to be renovated to their standards, commoners coming from elsewhere to use the beach, and the greatest horror of all ... public housing. I think we should shut the port entirely so the ships don't intrude on the peace and quiet, or ruin the view.
STEVE Barnett says the 'yes' campaign was "flogging a dead horse" in the referendum ("'Yes' was never in the race", Letters, 2/11). If that's so, why does he blame the "jockey", Albo, for its loss ("You can't argue with results", Letters, 20/10)? The argument is lame.
DAVID Stuart ("Both sides have been careless", Letters, 1/11), ignores the fact that Hamas is a terrorist organisation. The Israeli government is not supposed to be.
'NO' voters tell us it's a happy outcome that the 'no' voter won. This is like saying that colonisation was good for the original inhabitants of this continent. Democracy is respect for minorities, not rule by majorities. Australians are not qualified to speak for the Indigenous of this country. First Nations people, go hard and maintain your rage, it's a small bee that stings the bull.
BRUCE Cook ("Union got a raw deal on TV", Letters, 31/10), it doesn't really matter how big of a game rugby league is on the world stage, it's far more watchable than a game that usually has the referee as man of the match and rules that are ambiguous.
