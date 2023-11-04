Newcastle Herald

How the sense of public duty has faded on COVID front

November 5 2023 - 4:00am
MEMORIES of the COVID-19 lockdown days must be fading. How else can one explain the dwindling rates of adults keeping their vaccination up to date now that borders, pubs and options are wide open and no longer contingent upon medical proof?

