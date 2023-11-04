How the sense of public duty has faded on COVID front

MEMORIES of the COVID-19 lockdown days must be fading. How else can one explain the dwindling rates of adults keeping their vaccination up to date now that borders, pubs and options are wide open and no longer contingent upon medical proof?
Sure, there were may who were chafing against the enforced obligation who are perhaps enjoying making their own decision. Equally, though, there are a number of vulnerable people who can do little but hope the wider society will continue to take their needs into account.
Unfortunately, the data indicates that many of us have failed to do that.
Health reporter Damon Cronshaw reports that COVID vaccines rates in the Hunter have plummeted to 14 per cent of people aged 18 and over, federal health data show. The fall is clear when examined by dose.
Newcastle recorded vaccination rates for those aged 16 and over of 93 per cent (first dose), 92 per cent (second dose), 74 per cent (third dose) and 50 per cent (fourth dose).
Conspiracy theories abound about drawbacks to the vaccine, yet it is staggering that rare instances in a sample size so globally enormous can be held up as proof.
Correlation is not causation, and the forecast medical disasters of the demagogues decrying the vaccine rollout have failed to emerge en masse.
That alone should offer whatever proof is required that medical experts with years of training know more than self-appointed online naysayers who rarely share any credentials that might make their half-baked opinions worth heeding with something as important as public health.
We are all entitled to opinions, but we are equally obligated to consider the facts and change them on the basis of new information. With declining vaccination rates and officials warning of a new COVID-19 wave, it's perhaps obvious that some form of protection or prevention is worth investigating.
Hunter public health physician Dr David Durrheim puts it plainly - the vaccine ""dramatically decreases the likelihood of getting a symptomatic COVID infection" for three months.
"We know longer term that, particularly in the high risk groups, there's a considerable impact of booster doses," he said.
The vaccine is not, and was never touted as, a panacea to anything but the debilitating lockdowns that we should remember all too well. As Mr Durrheim notes, "the greatest measure of risk is age. That has been the case since the beginning of this pandemic."
With a new wave cresting, the terror of losing individual freedoms has faded. But is that really the carrot and stick approach required for us to consider the health of ourselves and, to borrow a phrase from the early days of camaraderie when the virus first emerged, to stop the spread?
At the price of a prick in the arm for the vast majority of those who are eligible to step forward, the COVID-19 vaccines can offer most of us a greater chance to stave off illness. That carries an economic as well as personal benefit, saying nothing of the risks associated with the less-understood long COVID.
In hindsight, the provisions during COVID-19 may seem draconian. But governments acted to reduce because the stakes were high for others. Can you say the same?
