Call for better airport bus, closer look at Hunter's disjointed network

The Lower Hunter's representative on the Greater Cities Commission has taken issue with a government white paper on transport, arguing Newcastle bus services are not "acceptable" and the city needs better links with its airport.
A NSW government bus industry taskforce white paper published last month said Newcastle had an "acceptable" bus service but housing estates around Maitland and Cessnock needed better public transport.
The report recommended 39 new rapid bus routes be established across Sydney, Wollongong and the Lower Hunter to help support population growth.
City commissioner Matthew Endacott said governments had not done enough to link Newcastle with the airport.
"The taskforce white paper is instructive for Sydney. A similar, more detailed exercise is now required for the Hunter," he said.
"I don't agree that bus services in Newcastle are acceptable. We can't give the system a pass or fail based on its performance in Cooks Hill or Mayfield between 9 and 5.
"Where I grew up in Port Stephens, if you missed the school bus, your only option was a $50 taxi. I learnt pretty quickly not to miss buses."
Mr Endacott said the region's inadequate transport system was the top issue raised with him in his role.
"Our rail and bus systems don't talk to each other.
"On paper, we might have a railway station at the university and bus stops all over the place.
"That doesn't mean you can go from A to B. It often means a transfer at Y or Z for half an hour or more.
"It's quicker to drive to Wollongong than get a bus from Cessnock to Belmont."
He said the upgrade and expansion of Newcastle Airport over the next two decades would bring in 850,000 additional visitors.
"Infrastructure of that magnitude requires, at a minimum, a direct and frequent bus service that speaks to trains on the Hunter and Sydney lines," he said.
"In a well run city, someone living in East Maitland or Cardiff should be able to jump on a train and know that an airport bus will be waiting at the Interchange.
"They should also have confidence that they can do the trip home in reverse without hiccup."
Mr Endacott said the existing bus between Newcastle and the airport was infrequent, did not align with flights and left many inbound passengers stranded after dark.
"The existing service can be a gamble for passengers. You might get out to Williamtown on time, but if your return flight is delayed or comes in at night, you'll need a taxi.
"For someone going home to Huntlee or Cameron Park, that taxi could be more expensive than the flight."
