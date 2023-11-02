Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Trainer Aaron Goadsby aims high with resuming pair at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
November 2 2023 - 7:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Goadsby.
Aaron Goadsby.

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby believes resuming duo James Cagney and Remy Brown will go on to better races but they may need the run at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.