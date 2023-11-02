Trainer Aaron Goadsby aims high with resuming pair at Newcastle

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby believes resuming duo James Cagney and Remy Brown will go on to better races but they may need the run at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
The pair campaigned in Queensland in July and August after performing well locally following their move from New Zealand.
James Cagney has gate five in the fifth, an up to 80 ratings race, with the five-point claim of driver Luke Whittaker.
"He did a super job when he came over from New Zealand, winning five races last prep, at Tamworth, Newcastle, Menangle and Albion Park," Goadsby said.
"He had a quiet trial last week. He's up in the top grade there for Newcastle tomorrow night and he's definitely a Menangle horse once he gets a couple of runs in.
"And then I'd like to think we could sell him to America.
"It's an even field tomorrow night, and whatever he does he'll be better for it."
Remy Brown looms as a potential Inter City Pace hope for Goadsby and returns from gate three in the eighth, an up to 52 event.
"It trialled with Cagney last week and won," he said.
"I like her. She did a good job and won four races last prep. Queensland didn't go to plan with some bad draws, but she's worked up good and she's another one who might need the run.
"But she'll win better races than that race tomorrow."
Ignite The Fire is another good chance for Goadsby in the seventh after a second at Newcastle last week, while Artistic Scott has drawn well in two for the sixth.
"Ignite The Fire was good last week," he said.
"She's a two-year-old and has won three races, so there's nowhere for her to hide now.
"We're just looking to take advantage of the good concessions as a two-year-old, then she will have a good spell."
