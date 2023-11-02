Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Fire shuts Hunter train line from Waratah to Maitland

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated November 2 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GRASSFIRE in Islington has shut down parts of the Hunter trainline, causing commuter chaos on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.