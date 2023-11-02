Mark Davidson sees win coming for maiden at The Gardens

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson believes Wait And See can step up in the absence of his siblings to win his maiden at The Gardens on Friday for thoroughbred Melbourne Cup-winning owner Luke Murrell.
Wait And See has placed in his three starts, all over The Gardens 515m, and he has box eight for the opening race over the same trip.
He was third third behind I'll See last start and third again behind Must See and We'll See on debut. Must See and I'll See, who are also owned by Murrell, are racing at Wentworth Park on Friday night.
Murrell, a co-founder and director of Hunter syndication company Australian Bloodstock, has three runners, including defending champion Gold Trip, in Tuesday's $8.4 million Cup at Flemington.
Davidson also has Don't Bail out in box five for the opener on Friday but said Wait And See was "the better of the two. The other bitch has been up in distance, but he goes well and has been thereabouts.
"He can run 30 [seconds] if left alone so he can probably win that race. His brothers have beaten him each time, but they are at Wenty that night, so now it's his time to shine."
Davidson also has Dusty Dylan resuming from seven months out with a hock injury in the 11th, a 400m 5th grade race, and he was hopeful of a strong return after an encouraging trial.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.