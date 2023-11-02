The second man charged with the alleged murder of a father at a Hunter home remains behind bars after the matter had its first mention in court.
Police charged Jarryd Nickerson, 24, on Thursday afternoon following his early morning arrest at a Cessnock property over last year's fatal shooting of Zachery Davies-Scott.
The Bellbird Heights man did not personally appear before Magistrate Ian Rodgers when the matter went before Cessnock Local Court on Friday morning.
Magistrate Rodgers ordered that the brief of evidence be served by January 12 and adjourned the matter to Newcastle Local Court on January 17.
Mr Nickerson did not apply for bail, and it was formally refused.
The State Crime Command's Homicide Squad and Hunter Valley police have been investigating the alleged murder of Mr Davies-Scott.
The 25-year-old, known by many in the community as 'Donnie', was gunned down in a home on Traders Way at Heddon Greta just before 11pm on December 27 last year.
Mr Davies-Scott's pregnant fiance, young children - aged 4 and 2 at the time - and parents were inside the house when the shot was fired. He died at the scene.
A 52-year-old woman also suffered minor injuries during the alleged attack.
Police believe the alleged murder was the result of a targeted home invasion gone wrong.
A group of people fled the scene in a white SUV, which was discovered at a Boolaroo property in February.
Investigators made a breakthrough in the case on Tuesday, when they arrested and charged 25-year-old Talon Dean with Mr Davies-Scott's alleged murder.
He remains in custody and will face court again on January 24.
Police said in a statement on Thursday morning the investigation was ongoing.
