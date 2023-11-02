Heritage-listed former school hits the market in Newcastle

AFTER beginning its life as the original Newcastle East Public School in the early 1900s, one of Newcastle's most significant historic buildings has hit the market.
The brick and sandstone building on Bolton Street is expected to fetch around $5.5 million.
And while it is currently leased to Newcastle Grammar School, the building's sale includes plans for a vision to transform it into a grand residence.
THE mass exodus from Sydney appears to still be going strong following the release of a report this week that tracks the movements of capital city people to the regions.
According to the September 2023 quarter Regional Movers Index, Lake Macquarie ranked among the most attractive places for capital-city people on the move.
The influx of Sydney buyers into our region could be contributing to the rise in house values across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
The region recorded a second consecutive month of growth in October, according to CoreLogic's national Home Value Index.
With property prices continuing to strengthen, suburb record sales keep on coming.
A freshly renovated home in North Lambton hit the market this week and the agent behind the listing is tipping it could smash the suburb record with the property expected to sell "north of $2 million".
One of the largest waterfront blocks in Toronto has hit the market and is already drawing strong interest from buyers as far and wide as Sydney to Tamworth.
It is the first time the property, which spans more than 3000 square metres of land, has been listed for sale in 50 years.
There was strong competition at auction for a run-down duplex in New Lambton, with two parties battling it out across 56 bids.
Market feedback ahead of the auction priced the duplex with a guide of $550,000, however, the property sold above expectations for $621,000.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@ austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
